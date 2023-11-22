Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,130. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a market cap of $245.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

