Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Clorox by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 392,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,811. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

