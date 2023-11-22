Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BABA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,540,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394,180. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

