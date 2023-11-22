Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 665.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. The stock had a trading volume of 445,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.13. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

