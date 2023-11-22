Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

META stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,061,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,092,992. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $876.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.91 and a 200 day moving average of $294.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

