Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,799,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.