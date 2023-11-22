Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 20,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 459,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,885,000 after purchasing an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.18. 475,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.09. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

