Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.40. 257,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

