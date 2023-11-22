Mystic Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 3,247,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,286,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

