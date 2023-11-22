National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.64.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$60.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.34. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$74.41. The firm has a market cap of C$73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

