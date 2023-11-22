National Bank Financial Downgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to Sector Perform Market Weight

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSI. Barclays raised Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.

Shares of PSI opened at C$14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.49. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.96.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

