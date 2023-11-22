National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. National Grid makes up about 0.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in National Grid by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Stock Performance

NYSE:NGG traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.21. 277,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

