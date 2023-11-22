Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.15. 207,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,943,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 909,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.