NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00004916 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $269.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,915,616 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,000,676,805 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.84988207 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $278,299,592.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

