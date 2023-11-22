Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $442.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.