Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $442.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
