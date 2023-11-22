NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Head to Head Contrast

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million 18.06 -$2.64 million ($0.07) -26.85 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -5.83

NeoVolta has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 5.23, suggesting that its share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeoVolta and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -88.40% -35.83% -35.53% QuantumScape N/A -34.07% -30.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuantumScape 3 2 1 0 1.67

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoVolta beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

