New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after buying an additional 11,784,784 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6,415.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,914,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854,889 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,365. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

