New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.53

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 258543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. Guggenheim boosted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

