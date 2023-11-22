NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,712,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 257,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,272,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,181 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 543,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. 3,505,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

