Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JWN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

