Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

