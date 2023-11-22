Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,725,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $769,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. 494,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

