Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,057,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 7,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 174,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $450.43 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.75 and its 200 day moving average is $445.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

