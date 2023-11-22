Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Sherwin-Williams worth $642,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $275.95. 67,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,310. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.24.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

