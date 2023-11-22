Northern Trust Corp Has $715.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.32% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $715,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,376. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

