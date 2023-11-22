Northern Trust Corp Has $859.41 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 101,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $859,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.48. 41,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

