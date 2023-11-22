Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,095,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

