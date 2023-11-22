Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,689 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $742,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $805.48. 15,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,921. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $816.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,335 shares of company stock worth $7,791,203. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

