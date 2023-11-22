Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 18.60% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $617,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

