Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $700,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 731,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,960,000 after buying an additional 323,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 219,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 964,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,227,000 after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWM stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.50. 5,388,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,413,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

