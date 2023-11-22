Northern Trust Corp Sells 115,445 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $656,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 789.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 693,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 27.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,018,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,650,000 after acquiring an additional 436,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,192. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.06. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.