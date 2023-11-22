Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power Announces Dividend

TSE:NPI opened at C$22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.