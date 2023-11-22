NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

