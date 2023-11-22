Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Notable Labs’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Notable Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.
