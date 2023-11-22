Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

