NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,350,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,187,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

