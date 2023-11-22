NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,689,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,266,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

