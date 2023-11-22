Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $454.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $454.66 million and $48.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,031.83 or 0.05556925 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00055197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

