ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONE Gas traded as low as $58.74 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 13980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

OGS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

