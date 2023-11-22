ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONE Gas traded as low as $58.74 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 13980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.
OGS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas
ONE Gas Stock Up 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ONE Gas
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.