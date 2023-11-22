Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 477,953 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $43,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

