Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 477,953 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,953 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $43,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,773,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.