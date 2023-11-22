Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 713,574 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,574 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $37,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.