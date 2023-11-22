Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $43.56 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,234 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $43,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

