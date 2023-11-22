Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.