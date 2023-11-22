Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.0759

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $16,121.46 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,563.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00184872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.88 or 0.00601361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00445647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00051142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00125290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,603,896 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

