Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

