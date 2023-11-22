PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 6.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 626,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,206,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

