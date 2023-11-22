Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Up 7.7%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 10,335,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,700,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of research firms have commented on PARA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 124.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

