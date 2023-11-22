Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
