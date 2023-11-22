Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 2nd Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,730 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for 3.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 178,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,787. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

