PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

PCTI opened at $6.88 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PCTEL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PCTEL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

